Everything on a platter

Adil Writer's Banana Republic series echoes former US president Abraham Lincoln's statement that defines democracy as a system of governance that is, "Of the people, for the people and by the people"

Clay - Off the Wall, an exhibition showcasing platters, is reminiscent of Michael Jackson's fifth solo studio album. No, the king of pop wasn't known to be a ceramist but the artists involved in this show are certainly making a statement through the title. The album traversed through the themes of escapism, liberation, loneliness, and romance. This, is exactly what reflects in the display set at Worli's Art & Soul, too.

Co-curated by gallerist Tarana Khubchandani, and ceramists Adil Writer and Shayonti Salvi, it showcases the works of 30 artists across the country including that of Writer and Salvi, having received 60-odd entries. Each artist has three platters displayed either via a wall mount or on a stand. Apart from this, there are four tableware artists who have set out a complete dinnerware range — a setup that connects the current exhibition to the gallery's upcoming one this month titled Table Manners which is centered on high-end tableware and murals.



Priya Sundaravalli's Fireflies in the Forest

The focus on interconnectivity and metaphors is crucial to the practice of each artist here. As Writer says, "I don't just want to make pretty pots." Salvi adds that the idea of a platter itself questions the current social and political climate in the world. "Whether it's a mezze or cheese platter, or even a thaal, it denotes people sharing food, regardless of their cultural background. You will also notice several styles and techniques presented in a bespoke way. While people speak greatly of Japanese or American ceramics, here, you will gauge the standards of Indian ceramics. We're pretty much on par with anyone else," she shares.



Salvi's piece is inspired by great architect Antoni Gaudi's quote, "Nothing is art if it does not come from nature"

The walls have been painted grey, and according to Writer, makes one feel at home. In the end, the objects housed here are not merely exhibits but also functional. He quips, "You could use it as a fruit bowl if you want to."

TILL March 14, 10 am to 7.30 pm (Monday to Saturday); 11 am to 4 pm (Sundays)

AT Art & Soul, 11, Madhuli, Shivsagar Estate, Worli.

CALL 24930522

