Everything we know about the PS5

Design: The design was revealed at a recent event along with a whole bunch of games scheduled to launch on the PS5. The console is black and white and seems to have blue lights. They launched two versions: one with a drive and the other digital-only version, presumably to keep the price of entry low. The console can be placed vertically, and on its side using the black stand provided.

Specs: The PS5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU. And, it will be capable of providing 10.28 teraflops of power. It will have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, a custom high-speed SSD, expandable storage through NVMe SSD slot or USB HDD. It will be capable of running 4K games at 120Hz and even 8K resolution.

Controller: The PS5 controller is called the DualSense controller now and features haptic feedback (which will replace the rumble tech of the old controllers) and adaptive triggers (the resistance on the trigger can be changed to adapt to different gameplay). There is a new create button which will help you share content, though details of this are yet to be provided.

Games: Sony recently revealed more than 25 games which include GTA V, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Stray, Horizon: Forbidden West, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hitman 3. You can watch their videos games and more PS5 gameplay on YouTube.

