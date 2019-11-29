Evolving into a better tomorrow

Darwin — an event comprising of international conferences, workshops and panel discussions around the theme of evolution — will be hosting renowned experts in the field of bioscience this weekend. Bio-enthusiasts will present solutions to existing problems using science, imagination and innovation. Participants at the event will include faculty and students from educational institutions as well as corporations from USA, Europe, China, Nepal, Bangladesh and cities across India. They will also visit local innovation centres and research institutes.



Joe Davis

The event will include a Biohackathon, an innovation competition in the areas of water and waste management, bio products, energy genetics and environment, and Arthackathon, where installations made using waste resources will be used as decor. There will be a series of speaker sessions by researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators from coveted universities such as MIT and Harvard Medical School like Joe Davis and David S Kong.



David S Kong

An initiative by Somaiya bioriidl and Somaiya Vidyavihar, Darwin 2019 is supported by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and patronage from the department of biotechnology. They are known to foster an ecosystem that promotes multi-disciplinary collaboration, accelerates innovation and cultivates the next generation of start-up leaders. "We are at the onset of a climate crisis and through this event, we want to discuss biological solutions that can offer plausible solutions" says Bhavna Pandya, one of the organisers of the event.

Till November 30, 9 am to 5 pm

At Somaiya Vidyavihar Campus, Vidyavihar East.

Call 9769291139

Log on to thedarwin.in

Free

