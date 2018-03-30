Ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi threatens Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland

Sutherland has been busy tackling the ball tampering controversy. This is one of the messages Modi claimed he sent the Aussie administrator: "You will go down. I can tell u now on your face



Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland. Pic/AFP

Former Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi revealed on social media yesterday that he had messaged Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland to say he would target him. Sutherland has been busy tackling the ball tampering controversy. This is one of the messages Modi claimed he sent the Aussie administrator: "You will go down. I can tell u now on your face. I am starting a movement to get rid of last of Srini (ex-BCCI president N Srinivasan) cronies. I don't stab from the back. I am telling u in advance. U will be under tremendous scrutiny. Crooks like u. Need to be dealt with." Modi continued: "It took me 8 years to get rid of all crooks in India. I am a patient man. You are next target. As u know you are bad for cricket. Not personal. But the game needs cleaning."

