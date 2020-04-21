Ex-Italy footballer Francesco Totti almost split from wife after she brought home a cat

Italian football legend Francesco Totti has revealed that he nearly ended his marriage with TV presenter Ilary Blasi when she decided to bring home a sphinx cat, a hairless breed.

FIFA World Cup winner Francesco, who married Blasi in 2005, two years after they began dating, told former teammate Christian Vieri in an Instagram Live chat: "I was furious with my wife…she bought a hairless cat and called it Donna Paola. At night, the cat insists on sleeping in our bed, next to our legs. She's a very affectionate cat but almost caused us to break up."

Ilary got the cat home against Francesco's wishes. "She wanted a cat at all cost. I was adamant we shouldn't. One day, she brought it home because ultimately she makes all the decisions in this family," he added. The couple did not talk to each other thereafter before Francesco started liking the feline. "We didn't speak for days, but in the end, I fell in love with the cat too," said Francesco, who retired from football in 2017 after spending 15 years at Italian club Roma, where he scored 307 goals from 785 matches.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news