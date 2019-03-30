Facebook makes it easy to learn about ads you see in feed

science-technology

The database, now called Ad Library, will also show all active ads that run on specific Facebook pages, Cnet reports. It contains data on all active and inactive ad related to politics or issues

California: Facebook announced that it is expanding a public database that will allow its users to search for and find more information about political ads or those related to important issues.

If you visit Ad Library, you will be able to search for ads by page instead of just keywords. Users will also be able to report an ad within the Ad Library if they find it in violation of Facebook's policies.

