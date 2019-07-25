Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 held in Kerala

crime

They said that fake currency with a face value of Rs 6 lakh was seized from Shamir who is the prime accused in the case and three others at Attingal

Representational image

According to the police, fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 20 lakh were recovered and five people were arrested during raids conducted in Attingal and Kozhikode on Thursday.

The accused were arrested by a team which was led by Rural Superintendent of Police P K Madhu. They also seized machines used for printing the counterfeit notes.

They said that fake currency with a face value of Rs 6 lakh was seized from Shamir who is the prime accused in the case and three others at Attingal.

Another person from Kozhikode was arrested for having fake notes of face value Rs 14 lakh. A private hospital gave a tip-off to the police after which the raids were conducted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies