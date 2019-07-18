Fake notes with Rs 39,000 face value seized at Buldana

crime

Local Crime Branch sleuths laid a trap and arrested two persons on Wednesday after getting a tip-off

Representational Image

Buldhana: Police arrested two persons for allegedly carrying fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 39,000 in the Malkapur area of the city. Local Crime Branch sleuths laid a trap and arrested two persons on Wednesday after getting a tip-off.

According to the officials, counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 39,000 were seized from the two accused identified as Kaleem Anna Sheikh (40) and Aamir Sohail alias Raju Sheikh Risaluddin (25).

The seized notes were in denominations of Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50, they said. Both were booked under IPC sections 489 (b) and 489 (c) related to possession of counterfeit notes and using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes, the officials said. Further investigation was underway, they added.

In another incident, the Mumbai crime branch arrested two accused persons in a case of fake Indian currency notes. The arrested accused were identified as Mohd. Shahid Jinu Shaikh, 24, and Abdul Abjar Shaikh, 18 and both the accused hail from Jharkhand.

Jagdish Sail, Senior Inspector crime branch unit-III said, "Our officer received information about a fake currency with the involvement of some people."

Based on the tip, he formed a team consisting of PSI Navnath Ughade, constable Ramesh Gavit, Ganesh Goregaonkar, Deepak Chavhan, Vinayak Jadhav, Shivaji Jadhav, Mangesh Pawar, Rahul Ambhule and Akash Mangle.

The team spotted the two accused persons, an hour later and laid a trap near Byculla to catch the accused. The team managed to nab the accused as well as recover fake currency notes from them.

An officer said, "We found Rs 2000 fake notes from both their possession. After we counted the entire lot, it was a total of 32 notes worth Rs 64,000. After an initial investigation, we discovered that the notes were fake, we have sent it to the forensic department for a report. We then arrested both the accused."

"A case against the accused under sections 489(B), 489(C) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code have been filed and we are investigating the case," Sail added.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates