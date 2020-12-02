Falcon Crest actor Abby Dalton passes away at 88

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Abby Dalton, an known for her roles in the sitcom 'Hennesey' and the drama 'Falcon Crest' has died. She was 88. The news was confirmed to Fox News by the late star's agent on Monday. According to her agent, Dalton died on November 23 in Los Angeles after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

As per Fox News, her work in 'Hennesey' as Navy nurse Lt. Martha Hale earned her an Emmy nomination. She starred alongside Oscar nominee Jackie Cooper, who passed away in 2011. In 'Falcon Crest' which is about a family behind a successful vineyard, Dalton portrayed the oldest daughter, Julia Cumson.

'The Joey Bishop Show' was among her other notable credits, on which, she played Ellie Barnes alongside the titular actor.

Fox News has reported that on the film side, Dalton was known for playing Calamity Jane in 'The Plainsman' and Agnes Clark in 'Girls on the Loose.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, she had worked as a dancer and model as well before taking to the screen.

In 1986, her time on 'Falcon Crest' came to an end, and she was seen onscreen only a handful of times after that, including an appearance in 'Murder, She Wrote,' and her most recent credit, 2013 short called 'Mrs. Sweeney.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dalton is survived by her daughter Kathleen Kinmont, her sons Matthew and John Smith, her husband Jack D. Smith and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

