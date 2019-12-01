MENU

Fans continue to wait for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next film with Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 14:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is slated to be part of Mani Ratnam's historical, Ponniyin Selvan. Fans have been wondering when the Tamil film will go on floors. They are hoping they get to see the Bachchan bahu back in action on the big screen soon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often flies to the West for brand endorsements and red carpet appearances. But fans are getting impatient about her next film outing. After Fanney Khan (2018), there has been news about Ash's upcoming projects but nothing seems to have taken off.

She is slated to be part of Mani Ratnam's historical, Ponniyin Selvan. Fans have been wondering when the Tamil film will go on the floor. They are hoping they get to see the Bachchan bahu back in action on the big screen soon.

Bachchan and Ratnam have collaborated on three films in the past- Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan, and all the three characters and films were drastically different from one another. Given Ratnam's meticulous understanding of his world and the characters he creates, it seems Bachchan is all set to surprise us one more time.

At a special event of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil a few weeks ago, Bachchan spoke about his special bond with the filmmaker and how he has been very special to her. She also spoke about their fourth collaboration together. "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

She added, "I've had the honour, privilege, and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance."

As good things always take time, it seems the entire team of this ambitious film is also taking their own sweet time to make sure they create a satisfying cinematic experience for the audience. 

