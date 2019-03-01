Fans may have to wait for a year for the next Marvel movie after Spiderman: Far From Home

hollywood

Marvel movie fans, looks like we're going to have to wait with bated breath for the next Marvel movie to start filming after Avengers: Endgame and Spiderman: Far From Home hits theatres

A still from Avengers: Infinity War. Pic/Instagram

Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to this year. There's Captain Marvel releasing on March 8. followed by the much-awaited fourth instalment in the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame, releasing on April 26. We also have Spiderman: Far From Homecoming up after Avengers: Endgame hits screen globally. The deal, however, is that there seems to be no other Marvel movie filming at the moment.

American comic book creator and co-creator of Deadpool took to Twitter about the same. He wrote: "Still wrapping my head around the fact that there are no Marvel movies currently filming. So a full year absent Marvel films following Spider-Man?"

According to Comicbook.com, what should be noted that while Spiderman may be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is technically a Sony film and not Marvel Studios. The next release date for a Marvel Studios film after Avengers: Endgame isn't until May 2020. This basically means no Marvel movie for a year after Avengers: Endgame!

For now, no one really knows what's next for Avengers or any of the Marvel movies for that matter. There have been a ton of theories and opinions floating around in this regard, but only time will tell what's in store for Marvel fans. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige told Collider, "Everything after (Avengers) Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we’re gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians (of the Galaxy), much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them."

