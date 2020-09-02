Farm labourer sells 3-month-old daughter for Rs 1 lakh, buys bike and phone

A farm labourer in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district sold his 3-month-old daughter for Rs 1 lakh to a childless couple in the neighbouring village and bought a new motorcycle and mobile phone from that money.

Acting on a tip-off, the women and child welfare department officials went to Tinakal village and questioned some people, including the child’s mother, according to a report in Times of India.

According to the report, the man is known for splurging and this is his second marriage. The child was rescued by women and child welfare department officials on Saturday and handed over to an adoption centre. The police arrested the child’s mother, while the father is absconding.

When the child was born, the parents were planning to sell her and were in talks with some people in Bengaluru. However, their plan did not work out as the hospital authorities were vigilant. Later, another person struck a deal with the child’s parents on behalf of a childless couple in Malamachanahalli village. The couple paid Rs 1 lakh to the parents for the baby.

After getting the money, the child’s father bought a motorbike for Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone for Rs 15,000. This raised suspicion among the neighbours and they realised that the baby was missing, following which they informed the officials, who visited the house.

On being questioned, the baby’s mother said that she agreed to sell the child as her husband threatened her with dire consequences. Meanwhile, the mother appealed to the authorities to give back her child. Police have launched a manhunt for the father.

