Farokh Engineer: Make Rashid Khan PM of Afghanistan

Farokh Engineer who kept to the legendary spin quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, bagged the Ceat Lifetime Achievement award



Engineer with his Lifetime Achievement award. Pic/PTI

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer heaped high praise on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that the cash-rich domestic competition brings out the best in youngsters. Engineer, 80, who kept to the legendary spin quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, bagged the Ceat Lifetime Achievement award among a bevy of stars from the cricket world yesterday.

'Indian cricket is healthy'

"I'm loving it to see Indian cricket in such a healthy condition. "There are plenty of talented youngsters and the IPL brings out the best in them," Engineer said after receiving the award. Engineer felt Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been one of the most impressive youngsters for him. Rashid, 19, won the T20 Bowler of the Year award. "I love his attitude towards the game.

"He is always smiling and looks to be enjoying himself. I'm sorry, he didn't enjoy too much yesterday," the ex-glovesman said, referring to Rashid's team Sunrisers Hyderabad's defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL-11 final at the Wankhede. "But keep up that spirit. You're a great ambassador for your country. I think you should be the Prime Minister of Afghanistan," Engineer said in a lighter vein.

Honours for Dhawan, Kohli

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Virat Kohli won the International Cricketer of the Year award, while opener Shikhar Dhawan was named International Batsman of the Year. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was presented with the International Bowler of the Year award, while his teammate Colin Munro won the T20 Batsman of the Year prize. Indian women cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur was awarded for the Outstanding Innings of the Year.

