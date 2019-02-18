Fast and Furious fans have to wait longer for the next film

hollywood

The film, which was earlier set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020, will now open on May 22, 2020, reported Variety

Vil Diesel in Fast and Furious

The release of "Fast And Furious 9" has once again been pushed back.

This is the second time the film has been delayed as it was originally scheduled to open on April 19, 2019.

In its new slot, "Fast and Furious 9" will face off against Warner Bros/Legendary's "Godzilla vs Kong" and Paramount's "The Spongebob Movie".

Universal Pictures, the studio behind the hit franchise, has not disclosed the reason for bumping back the date of release.

The eighth instalment of the franchise, "The Fate of the Furious", released in April last year and earned over USD 1.2 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, the franchise's spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw", starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is set to release in August this year.

The Fast and the Furious is an American media franchise based on a series of action films that is largely concerned with illegal street racing, heists and espionage, and includes material in various other media that depict characters and situations from the films.

