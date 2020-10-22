Fast And Furious series to end after 11th film

The Fast and Furious franchise will come to a conclusion after two more films. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth Fast and Furious films, will return to direct the final two instalments and drive the franchise to the finish line after over two decades in theatres, according to a report in Variety.

However, this does not necessarily mean that the Fast and Furious cinematic universe is coming to an end. While the core storyline following Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts- turned-thieves-turned-physics-defying-superheroes will conclude after Lin directs the 11th instalment, spin-off movies based on characters from the series are currently under development at Universal.

The latest film in the franchise, the tersely titled F9, was originally supposed to debut earlier this year, but Universal pushed the project to July 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That film stars franchise constants Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, along with several actors who have played memorable roles in past editions, including Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and especially fan favourite Sung Kang, who starred with Black in Lin's 2006 outing, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

John Cena, meanwhile, makes his Fast and Furious debut as Jakob, the newest villain and Dom's younger brother; music stars Cardi B and Ozuna will also make an appearance.

