Fatherhood is a chaos for Hugh Grant

hollywood

Hugh Grant doesn't think any of his children will want to follow in his acting footsteps and jokingly said that that's a good thing

Hugh Grant

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant, who has children Tabitha, seven, and Felix, five, with former girlfriend Tinglan Hong and three other children with his wife Anna Eberstein, says he now looks forward to going away to work because it gives him some rare peace and quiet.

"I have five small children and life is total chaos. I've always said yes to writing or directing a project, but part of my problem now is that I just lack time," Grant told Closer magazine.

He added: "Being away for a week for work seems like bliss - mostly because I don't have someone throwing yoghurt at me!"

Since becoming a father, the "Florence Foster Jenkins" actor has struck up a friendship with actress Penelope Cruz, who has Leo, seven, and Luna, five, with husband Javier Bardem, after running into her at children's groups, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "Sometimes I see Penelope Cruz at a playgroup in London. We have a chat while our children kill each other. She's very lovely!"

Grant doesn't think any of his children will want to follow in his acting footsteps and jokingly said that that's a good thing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever