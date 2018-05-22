Fernando Torres bids farewell to Atletico with 2-2 draw vs Eibar

Spanish forward Fernando Torres scored a brace in his last game with Atletico Madrid in the team's 2-2 draw against Eibar in their final La Liga game of the football season



Fernando Torres. Pic/AFP

Spanish forward Fernando Torres scored a brace in his last game with Atletico Madrid in the team's 2-2 draw against Eibar in their final La Liga game of the football season. Atletico had nothing at stake, as they had secured the No. 2 spot in the La Liga table to end the season as Villareal held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, but it was Torres' farewell party, reports Efe.

The Rojiblancos fans honoured Torres, chanting his name, and he paid them back by drawing level for his team, which had fallen behind in the 35th minute on a goal from Enrique Garcia Martinez, best known as "Kike."

On a counterattack, Torres netted the equaliser as he put the ball in the wide open net seizing on Angel Correa's pass with two minutes to go before first-half stoppage time. Torres struck again 15 minutes into the second half, dribbling around goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and making the most of Diego Costa's pass. It was Rubun Peña who evened things up for Eibar 10 minutes later on a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever