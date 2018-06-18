FIFA 2018: Luka Modric masters 'naive' Nigerians

"We are disappointed but we must recognise Croatia were better tonight and my young players made some mistakes," Rohr told reporters

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring off a penalty v Nigeria on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr admitted his young team had been "naive" in a 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening Group D game on Saturday, continuing a dismal recent record at World Cups.

A Luka Modric penalty 20 minutes from time and a first-half own goal sealed victory for a Croatia side brimming with technical ability, and the Super Eagles - who brought the youngest squad to Russia - have now won just one of their last 13 games on football's biggest stage.

"We are disappointed but we must recognise Croatia were better tonight and my young players made some mistakes," Rohr told reporters. With rivals Argentina and Iceland only managing a 1-1 draw earlier, both sides had a chance to take control of Group D. But Nigeria, up against a central one-two of Modric and Ivan Rakitic, were content to sit back and allow Croatia in. Modric said his side will lift their game against Argentina next: "It'll be a very difficult match, but this win will boost our confidence to up our game."

