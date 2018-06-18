FIFA 2018: Swedish coach Janne Andersson apologises for spying on South Korea

Janne Andersson says the staffer, who is entrusted with scouting the opposition, thought the practice session at South Korea's pre-World Cup training camp in Austria was open

Coach Janne Andersson

Sweden coach Janne Andersson says one of his staff got into a closed South Korea training session and was asked to leave, leading to a squabble between the teams over spying ahead of their World Cup game. Andersson says the staffer, who is entrusted with scouting the opposition, thought the practice session at South Korea's pre-World Cup training camp in Austria was open. Andersson says the coach left when asked and "watched from more of a distance."

The incident has created a frosty atmosphere between the teams. Andersson says his team analyzes all opponents and the incident has been overblown, but adds "it's very important that we show respect for opponents ... if it has been perceived in another way, we apologise."

