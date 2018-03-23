FIFA President congratulates I-League champ Minerva Punjab FC

Gianni Infantino, head of football's world governing body, FIFA, has congratulated Minerva Punjab FC, the recently crowned I-League 2017-18 champions



Gianni Infantino, head of football's world governing body, FIFA, has congratulated Minerva Punjab FC, the recently crowned I-League 2017-18 champions. Minerva Punjab FC created history by becoming the first team from North India in the history of I-League to win the crown jewel of Indian Football. In a letter to Praful Patel, President, All India Football Federation, Infantino mentioned, "It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Minerva Punjab FC for their first ever title, becoming the first team from North India to win the crown jewel of Indian Football after 21 years."

The letter further stated, "This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement." "On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Minerva Punjab FC and your federation for helping to spread the positive message of football."

William's goal was enough to seal the title for Minerva Punjab who had beaten Churchill Brothers by a solitary goal in the final of the I-League. It was a landmark moment in Indian Football where two relegation threatened teams have won back-to-back I-League titles. Last year it was Aizawl, this year it is Minerva Punjab from Chandigarh to lift the trophy.

