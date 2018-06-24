FIFA World Cup 2018: 2 goals from Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku eased Belgium to a win

Hazard, Lukaku on target as Martinez's side close in on Last 16 with 5-2 win over Tunisia

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates a goal against Tunisia on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Matt Slater

Two goals apiece from Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku eased Belgium to a 5-2 win over Tunisia at Spartak Stadium here on Saturday. Michy Batshuayi added the fifth in the game's dying minutes, only for Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri to claim a consolation goal in added time.

Ranked third in the world, Belgium will be certain of qualification for the next round if England avoid defeat against Panama on Sunday. England, however, should be concerned about what they saw from Roberto Martinez's men here — they were magnificent. Belgium took the lead within six minutes of the start when Hazard slotted home from the penalty spot.



Romelu Lukaku

The Red Devils' lead was doubled 10 minutes later, when Lukaku scored from the edge of the box. But within two minutes Khazri delivered a free-kick into the box and Dylan Bronn headed past Thibaut Courtois.

Lukaku scored his second in the third minute of stoppage time. It was his fourth in this tournament and it came from a lovely assist by Thomas Meunier. In the second-half, Hazard, who is playing more like Ronaldo than Messi in Russia scored his second 4-1 for Belgium. Batshuayi add a fifth in the 89th minute. In truth, it could have been his third and he missed another chance a minute later. And then, just when the Belgian fans thought it was all over, Khazri got the consolation his efforts deserved.

