FIFA World Cup 2018: Ahmed Musa scores brace as Nigeria beat Iceland

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa celebrates his goal during the FIFA World Cup against Iceland in Volgograd yesterday. Pic/AFP

Ahmed Musa scored twice as Nigeria bounced back from their opening defeat to beat Group D rivals Iceland 2-0. Leicester forward Musa opened the scoring early in the second half and fired home another brilliant goal in the 75th minute to put Nigeria ahead. Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson missed an 83rd-minute penalty as Nigeria's victory ensured they, Iceland and Argentina can all still qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup with one game to play.

Iceland begin well

Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their opening match and made the better start. Sigurdsson's early free-kick was well saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who then gathered another effort from the Everton midfielder. Nigeria had a much better shape to their side and slowly played themselves into the match. Leicester pair Kelechi Iheanacho and fellow forward Musa, plus defender Kenneth Omeruo all started and the Super Eagles enjoyed plenty of possession. Both sides failed to carve out any further chances before Birkir Bjarnason just failed to latch on to Birkir Saevarsson's excellent diagonal cross in the 37th minute. Iceland finished the first half on top, with Alfred Finnbogason firing wide following a fine cross from Sigurdsson. Nigeria, for all their possession, failed to trouble Iceland's defence and did not have one shot on target as the first half ended goalless.

Nigeria bounce back

The Super Eagles' coach Gernot Rohr sent on Tyronne Ebuehi for fellow defender Brian Idowu during the interval and his side made a flying start to the second half. Victor Moses collected a headed clearance and burst down the right and his cross was brilliantly controlled in the penalty area by Musa, who lashed home his side's first goal of the tournament to give Nigeria a 49th-minute lead. Wilfred Ndidi's effort was then saved by 'keeper Hannes Halldorsson as Iceland were rocked. Heimir Hallgrimsson's side regained their composure but Nigeria were now full of running. Musa made and finished his second goal as the Super Eagles took control. The Leicester forward raced into the penalty area and drew Halldorsson before firing home.

