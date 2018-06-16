FIFA World Cup 2018: Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico good for France, says Didier Deschamps

"Two things that come to mind are Antoine's loyalty and commitment to Atletico," Deschamps said. "Most importantly he has freed his mind and he goes to the World Cup without any worries

France coach Didier Deschamps (left) with striker Antoine Griezmann during a training session in Kazan yesterday. Pic/AFP

France boss Didier Deschamps believes Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is ready to set the World Cup alight after ending speculation about his club future. Griezmann had been heavily linked with a 100million euros move to Barcelona, having last year been a reported target for Manchester United.

But Griezmann, 27, confirmed his decision to extend his four-year stay with Europa League winners Atletico on the eve of this summer's tournament. Les Bleus, who boast one of the strongest squads in the competition, open their campaign against Australia today, and Deschamps is pleased Griezmann's future has now been sorted.

"Two things that come to mind are Antoine's loyalty and commitment to Atletico," Deschamps said. "Most importantly he has freed his mind and he goes to the World Cup without any worries. "That is great news for his club and for France, too." Griezmann, who had said he would clarify his future before the World Cup, revealed he would be staying put during a Spanish television documentary called 'The Decision' aired on Thursday evening.

