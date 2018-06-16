FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli says this won't be Lionel Messi's last World Cup

The FC Barcelona superstar is "very thrilled with the possibility of starting a new tournament that puts him in a suitable place," Sampaoli said on Friday

Lionel Messi/AFP

The 2018 World Cup in Russia will not be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the global tournament, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said here. Messi, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is 30.

The FC Barcelona superstar is "very thrilled with the possibility of starting a new tournament that puts him in a suitable place," Sampaoli said on Friday, stressing that it will be Messi who decides when to call an end to his international career, Efe reported. "I do not think this will be his last World Cup," Sampaoli said of his captain after announcing the starting 11 for Saturday's World Cup opener against Iceland.

The roster offered no surprises, with Willy Caballero in goal, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, and Nicolas Tagliafico on the back line, Javier Mascherano and Lucas Biglia in midfield, Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Maximiliano Meza ahead of them, and Sergio Aguero as lone striker. Iceland, making its first-ever appearance in the World Cup, could pose a threat on the counter-attack, Sampaoli said.

Also Read - Neymar: Messi, Ronaldo Are From Another Planet, So I Am World's Best

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever