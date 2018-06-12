FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil dreaming of sixth title, says Neymar

The PSG forward scored his 55th international goal to go level with Romario and sit joint-third in Brazil's all-time scoring charts during their 3-0 win over Austria on Sunday

Brazil's star forward Neymar arrives with the national team at the Sochi airport yesterday for the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Pic/AFP

Brazil striker Neymar insists the five-time champions are dreaming of winning the World Cup again in Russia. The PSG forward scored his 55th international goal to go level with Romario and sit joint-third in Brazil's all-time scoring charts during their 3-0 win over Austria on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho also netted in a comfortable victory ahead of Brazil's opening World Cup game against Switzerland next Sunday. "You have to trust, you dream," Neymar told reporters.

"You can talk, you're Brazilian and you can dream; we're dreaming more and more. Dreaming is not forbidden." Manchester City striker Jesus also insisted Tite's side are ready for the tournament. "All the games before the World Cup were important to reach this level of performance," Jesus, who now has 10 international goals, told the Brazilian FA.

"Austria had quality and we knew it would not be easy. We managed to play, involve their team and make another big game. Not only was the attack well, the group went very well."

Brazil beat Croatia 2-0 in Liverpool last week before Sunday's victory. "The game was important to us. It was the last game of preparation before the World Cup. We deserved the victory, we played very well," added Barcelona forward Coutinho to the Brazilian FA. "That gives you confidence. I always try to be prepared to play where the coach needs me and contribute in the best way possible."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever