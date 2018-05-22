FIFA World Cup 2018: Chelsea's Alvaro Morata misses out on Spain squad

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was left out of Spain's World Cup squad, announced yesterday



Alvaro Morata

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was left out of Spain's World Cup squad, announced yesterday. Morata paid the price for a disappointing debut season in EPL as Spain coach Julen Lopetegui picked Iago Aspas and Rodrigo Moreno up front, along with Atletico's Diego Costa.

Two more Chelsea players also missed out as Marcos Alonso and Cesc Fabregas were not included in the 23-man group. Morata's absence was the stand-out decision, however, even if it was not an entirely surprising one given the dramatic dip in his form.

After scoring seven goals in his first seven games for Chelsea, a back injury seemed to affect his confidence. Morata has scored only three times in 22 games since the turn of the year.

Spain 23-man squad for Russia

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga. Defenders: Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal, Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Cesar Azpilicueta. Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez, Koke. Forwards: Marco Asensio, Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Rodrigo Moreno, Lucas Vazquez.

