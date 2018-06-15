FIFA World Cup 2018: Coach axe won't affect Spain, says Jose Mourinho

Julen Lopetegui was sacked as Spain coach on Wednesday, a day on from it being announced by Real Madrid that he would take over as their new boss after the tournament

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho feels Spain's dramatic change of boss two days before their World Cup opener against Portugal is not a huge problem for La Roja. Julen Lopetegui was sacked as Spain coach on Wednesday, a day on from it being announced by Real Madrid that he would take over as their new boss after the tournament.

Giving his thoughts on the matter Manchester United boss Mourinho said: "I think it's a strange situation. If it's true what I read, that the president of the federation was informed a couple of minutes before the club makes it official, it's a strange process. What I feel is that it is a national team with such a quality, such a maturity and such an understanding. The fact that it's not Lopetegui on the bench and it's Fernando Hierro I don't think is going to make a huge difference, because the players, they pick themselves. They are so good that I don't think it's a huge problem for them."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever