FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's game against Poland is like a final, says Radamel Falcao

The question is: can the Colombia captain shoulder the huge burden of relaunching Los Cafeteros following a shock 1-2 defeat to Japan that has made their final games against Poland and Senegal must-win tie? Colombia face Poland in Kazan on Sunday

Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao was a notable absentee from the 2014 World Cup when James Rodriguez carried Colombia to quarter-final finish. Now, at the age of 32, it is the Monaco striker's chance to shine.

The question is: can the Colombia captain shoulder the huge burden of relaunching Los Cafeteros following a shock 1-2 defeat to Japan that has made their final games against Poland and Senegal must-win tie? Colombia face Poland in Kazan on Sunday. "We are in a situation in which we are forced to win. And we must do everything possible to win," Falcao said. "We are now facing two teams who need to win, so for us these games will be like finals. It's them or us."

