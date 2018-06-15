FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia's James Rodriguez suffers muscle fatigue

A source from the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) said that the Bayern star worked out in the gym along with the other absentee from practice, midfielder Wilmar Barrios. Neither Barrios nor Rodriguez have serious injuries, it is learnt

James Rodriguez

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez did not train with the team due to muscle fatigue, but is set to play in Colombia's World Cup debut against Japan next Tuesday. A source from the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) said that the Bayern star worked out in the gym along with the other absentee from practice, midfielder Wilmar Barrios. Neither Barrios nor Rodriguez have serious injuries, it is learnt.

