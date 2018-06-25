FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo has teammates' support, Lionel Messi does not: Argentina coach

Every four years, his birthday coincides with the World Cup and he's in no mood to celebrate

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after Croatia's third goal last week

As St Petersburg, the Venice of the North, awaits the already sold-out group league match between Argentina and Nigeria tomorrow, there lives an unhappy soul in the La Albiceleste camp.

Every four years, his birthday coincides with the World Cup and he's in no mood to celebrate. Following that gifted goal to Croatia by Willy Caballero, the Argentine goalkeeper, a dejected Lionel Messi, already suffocated by the lack of supply of balls at the right side of the pitch, went into a shell. He knew he had lost a golden opportunity to win a tight game against Iceland by missing another penalty. Argentina will never forgive him for that.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] has the support of his teammates which Lio does not," said Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli." So, if Sampaoli knew that the team could not support his captain, shouldn't he have done something? Isn't it part of his job to develop the desired cohesion in the team? Anything less than three points against Nigeria tomorrow will send Argentina packing from this World Cup.

Their fate seems evident especially after the lacklustre performance against Croatia. Meanwhile, Argentina legend Diego Maradona is said to have asked for permission to speak to his country's footballers to inspire them to play better. But the Argentine Football Federation will not oblige keeping in mind his relationship with Sampaoli.

"I want to be able to talk to the players and make them understand what it means to wear the national shirt," football legend Maradona' 57, was reported as saying by Sputnik news agency.

