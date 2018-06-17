FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo is prone to diving, says Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique was unhappy with the fouls, saying Ronaldo regularly exaggerated contact. "We have had more chances. They had three shots and scored three goals," the Barcelona defender said

Spain defender Gerard Pique criticised Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the hat-trick hero had a habit of throwing himself to the ground. Ronaldo curled in a stunning 88th-minute free-kick after being fouled by Pique in a thrilling 3-3 draw between the nations on Friday.

The Real Madrid star's goal was his third — his first coming after he won a penalty. But Pique was unhappy with the fouls, saying Ronaldo regularly exaggerated contact. "We have had more chances. They had three shots and scored three goals," the Barcelona defender said. "Games go one way and you have to face it. Finding yourself in the opening game of a World Cup with a penalty against you in the second minute, you have to leave with good feelings after how the match went. Cristiano is prone to diving."

Fernando Hierro's men were left to rue a mistake by goalkeeper David de Gea, who fumbled in a straightforward Ronaldo strike late in the first half. However, Pique defended his teammate, saying: "He has been doing this for many years and we all face it, I'm sure that in important moments he will be how he has always been."

