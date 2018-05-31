FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia's captain Luka Modric is a slumdog millionaire

Modric, born in 1985, spent his early years there and in the nearby village of Zaton Obrovacki until Croatia's 1990s independence war broke out



Luka Modric

The burned-out shell of a remote cottage bears testimony to the trauma that Luka Modric lived through long before he became a Croatian national hero and Real Madrid star. Hidden in the folds of Velebit mountain, with the nearest neighbours several kilometres away, trees now grow inside the roofless ruin where Modric spent part of his childhood and a sign warns of 'Mines — Keep out!' The player's grandfather, also named Luka, lived in the house, lying on a mountain road winding through the Modrici hamlet.

Village boy

Modric, born in 1985, spent his early years there and in the nearby village of Zaton Obrovacki until Croatia's 1990s independence war broke out. His grandfather was killed by Serb forces, the house was burned and the family fled to the coastal town of Zadar, some 40 kilometres away. "I heard about a little hyperactive boy constantly playing with a football in the corridor of a refugee hotel, even going to sleep with it," said Josip Bajlo, who was then the first-team coach at the First Division club NK Zadar, where Modric began to make a name for himself as a brilliant player. As soon as Bajlo saw Modric play, he signed him up for the club's football school, where he immediately stood out. "He was an idol to his generation, a leader, a favourite. Children saw in him then what we are all seeing in him now in football terms," Bajlo said The 1991-1995 war with Serb rebels, during which Zadar and the surrounding region were heavily shelled, toughened Modric, according to those close to him.

Training amidst shelling

"It happened a million times that we were going to training as the shells were falling, and we were running to shelters," said childhood friend Marijan Buljat, who believes this hard background contributed to the Croatia captain's character and mental strength. "It's certainly one of the factors that contributed... that drove him to become one of the best in the world."

Last October, Modric was named for the third time in the FIFA FIFPro team selected by thousands of professional players. In 2015, he became the first Croatian voted on to the FIFPro XI. Modric's popularity in Croatia and his image was tarnished by his testimony last year in the corruption trial of ex-Dinamo Zagreb boss Zdravko Mamic. Modric supported Mamic and angered many fans who saw the trial as a chance to clean up the corruption-ridden sport. Prosecutors charged Modric in March for giving false evidence but the player is currently not threatened with arrest. Modric maintained that his "conscience is clear." Anger among fans swiftly lifted after Modric's brilliant performance in World Cup qualifiers.

