FIFA World Cup 2018: England will play Argentina in final, says David Beckham

Beckham was speaking at a promotional event in China. "I believe Argentina will play against England in the final," Beckham said. "I think obviously my choice would be England to win the competition, but that's me being biased and passionate about my country," he added. England's only World Cup final was way back in 1966, when they beat Germany at Wembley.

