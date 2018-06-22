FIFA World Cup 2018: I had a bit of luck, says Diego Costa

Spanish striker Diego Costa admits he was fortunate to score winner that rebounded off his leg after a tackle by Iran's Ramin Rezaeian in 1-0 win

Spain's Diego Costa is ecstatic after scoring against Iran at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday. Pics/Getty Images

Diego Costa rejected claims he intentionally stamped on Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand during a tense 1-0 win over Iran but admitted his crucial match-winner for Spain came down to "luck". Frustrated throughout by a dogged defensive display from the Lions of Persia, Costa courted first-half controversy when he walked towards the Persepolis shot-stopper as he prepared to kick out the ball.

The Atletico Madrid front man got so close he stood on Beiranvand's toes, causing the 'keeper to wince in pain and drop to the ground. The gesture went unpunished by Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha, and Costa went on to find the net with a 54th minute strike that rebounded off his leg after a tackle by Iran defender Ramin Rezaeian. Asked about his gesture afterwards, Costa lashed out by claiming Iran had been the main culprits. "What game were you watching?" said Costa when probed by a Spanish journalist.



54th minute: Spain's Diego Costa (left) watches the ball head towards the Iran goal after it defleced off his right leg

"They were provoking us, we were on the grass all the time, you can't just say that because it's your national team." Costa now has three goals from two games, only one less than Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of four. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in Sochi, where Costa scored a brace. Costa added: "I'm not competing against him, [Ronaldo]." But the big Spain striker admitted his goal against Iran was fortuitous.

"I had a bit of luck with the goal, but I'm happy because it was a very tight game. The important thing today was to win," he added. Spain, looking to emulate their 2010 triumph when Andres Iniesta hit an extra-time winner to deny the Netherlands in the final, now sit top of Group B before a final match against Morocco, who restricted Portugal to a 1-0 win earlier on Wednesday. Iran, still on three points following their opening win over Morocco, won't give up on their "dream" of a place in the last 16, said their Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

3

No. of goals scored by Diego Costa in two matches of the ongoing FIFA World Cup

