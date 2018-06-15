FIFA World Cup 2018: Interesting facts about France vs Australia you must know

The present French team is the most valued team according to the transfer market. The staggering figure is 972.45 million Euros. Spain and Brazil take second and third spot respectively

France vs Australia/AFP

1) The 2006 World Cup finals, when Italy defeated France in a nail biting finish, proved to be one of the most viewed games in history of WC finals, where almost 715 million fans from around the world saw Cannavaro lifting the cup or rather saw Zizou head-butt Materazzi.

2) The first ever goal in the history of the World Cup was scored by the French national team in 1930, when Lucian Lorent scored in a 4-1 victory against Mexico.

3) France, champions in 1998, was knocked out in an embarrassing fashion during the group stage in 2002 when they picked up just one point from three games. Similarly Italy, Brazil and Spain are the only three teams who had experienced such humiliation in the past.

4) French goalie Fabian Barthez is in the exclusive club of keepers who conceded two or less goals in the tournament and eventually went onto win the tournament. French fans will expect similar heroics from Hugo Lloris this time around in Russia.

5) In 1982, 10 different players of the French national team scored goals. This unique feat was equalled by the Azzurri in their World Cup winning campaign in 2006. This was the perfect example of team effort but Les Bleus missed out on the podium finish finishing fourth in the tournament.

7) France has won just three of their last 12 World Cup group stage matches. They will definitely rely on their young talent to improve this record.

8) Australia’s Tim Cahill has been a prolific player for the Socceroos, he has scored 45% of the goals that the team has managed to net in World Cup.

9) Australia's Daniel Arzani is the youngest at 2018 World Cup Russia, he is just 19 years and 152 days. The second youngest player on the list is the French forward, Kylian Mbappe, who is just 15 days older than Arzani. Fans would expect power packed performances from these teenagers.

