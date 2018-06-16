FIFA World Cup 2018: Interesting facts about Germany you must know

In 2014 German defender Jerome Boateng locked horns against his half-brother Kevin-Prince who represented Ghana

1) When Mario Gotze hit the Argentine net in the 84th minute in 2014 FIFA World Cup final, it made him the only substitute who scored a winning goal in a final in the history of the competition.

2) In 2014, German international Toni Kroos broke the record for the fastest brace in a World Cup, scoring in a remarkable time of 69 seconds. It broke the hearts of host team and their fans were left in tears.

3) Germany have finished the tournament in second and third position the most times as well 4 each

4) In 2014 German defender Jerome Boateng locked horns against his half-brother Kevin-Prince who represented Ghana. They faced each other in the group stage of the World Cup in 2014

5) Lothar Matthaus has played the most number of matches in World Cup. The legendary German has played 25 games spanning over five editions of the tournament

6) The most number of wins under an individual’s belt in World Cup is by the German striker Miroslav Klose. He has been part of the team which has been victorious 17 times. In fact he is the highest goal scorer in the history of World Cup. He has netted 16 World Cup goals

7) Germany has scored the most number of goals at the World Cup with a whopping total of 224 goals

