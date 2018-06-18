FIFA World Cup 2018: Interesting facts you may not know about Group H

In 1938, Polish striker Ernest Wilimowski scored 4 goals against Brazil, but that did not stop a formidable Brazil side to trample them by 6-5

Colombia foot team/AFP

1) Colombian midfielder James Rodrigues turned fortunes for his nation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, he not only bagged the golden boot by scoring six goals but also helped his nation reach the last eight for the first time in their history. His stunning volley against Uruguay was named the goal of the tournament helping him to win the FIFA Puska award 2014 as well. He was 22 years old at that time.

2) Colombia, fondly known as Los Cafetros, have had a peculiar stat attached to them. In their last 18 games they have never managed to keep the scoresheet clean. There has been no nil all draws for the South Americans.

3) Colombian goalie, Faryd Mondragón, has an interesting record to his name. The gap between his first and last World Cup appearance i.e. 16 years has been the longest by any player as he played in 1998 and then in 2014



Poland football team. Pic/AFP

4) In 1962 World Cup Chile, Colombia made the biggest comeback in the history of World Cup, when they drew against Soviet Union with a 4-4 score line after trailing by 4-1. Colombia’s second goal was scored by Marcos Tulio Coll Tesillo also known as El Olimpico, as he scored a goal from the corner kick, till now the only Olympic goal in the history of the competition.

5) In 1938, Polish striker Ernest Wilimowski scored 4 goals against Brazil, but that did not stop a formidable Brazil side to trample them by 6-5 consequentially eliminating them from the tournament. Infamously he became the only player in history to score a haul and end up on the losing side.



Senegal football team. Pic/AFP

6) Poland’s golden period in World Cup was from 1972-1986 as they finished third on two occasions. Overall they have made seven appearances at the World Cup qualifying last in 2006 and managing just two goals in their last eight World Cup games.

7) Poland first tasted success when they defeated Argentina in 1974 by a 3-2 margin in Stuttgart. They were in the form of their life as they went on to win five games in a row in that World Cup. They eventually lost to West Germany and had to settle for the third place.



Japan football team. Pic/AFP

8) Senegal’s only past appearance in World Cup came in 2002 and they made history by reaching the quarter- finals. Their march was halted by Turkey by scoring a goal in extra time. Interestingly their 23-man squad at the 2002 World Cup comprised of 21 players playing in Ligue1.

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland To Take On Senegal In Opening Match





Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates