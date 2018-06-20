FIFA World Cup 2018: Is Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina pregnant again?

Portuguese super star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend sparks off pregnancy rumour by holding her stomach at a fashion event in Spain

Georgina covers her stomach at an event; (right) Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal super star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has sparked off rumours that she is pregnant again, almost seven months after she gave birth to the couple's daughter Alana Martina.

According to Hello! magazine, Rodriguez, 24, who recently stepped out for the Fashion Week at Gran Canaria in Spain wearing a black mesh top and a lime green pencil skirt, raised doubts that she's pregnant again as she kept holding her stomach during the event.

Reports claimed that the otherwise fit and fab Rodriguez appeared to have a slightly rounder figure and that in her Instagram post too, she tactfully covered her stomach with her arm as she posed for a picture. The picture went viral with many followers questioning whether she is expecting. "Is she covering her baby bump," one user wrote. "Congrats with the baby, mom," added another.

The couple have four children — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, twins, Eva Maria Dos Santos and Mateo and Alana Martina. "The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long," Rodriguez said recently.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates