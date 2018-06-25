FIFA World Cup 2018: Isco urges Spain to stay true to themselves vs Morocco

After a breathless 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening game, La Roja laboured to a 1-0 victory over Iran, and require at least a point here against a Morocco side playing for pride to guarantee a last 16 berth

Spain midfielder Isco believes his side must stay true to the philosophy that brought them World Cup glory in 2010 to achieve the result they need in today's Group B decider against Morocco.

After a breathless 3-3 draw with Portugal in their opening game, La Roja laboured to a 1-0 victory over Iran, and require at least a point here against a Morocco side playing for pride to guarantee a last 16 berth.

"We have to be faithful to the end to the style of play that defines us," the Real Madrid playmaker told reporters ahead of the game. "We have to play, pass a lot, keep the ball. If we play quickly across the pitch the chances will come."

