FIFA World Cup 2018: It's Robert Lewandowski vs Sadio Mane as Poland-Senegal clash

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool's Sadio Mane will be the focus of attention in their first Group 'H' match

Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane will both be making their World Cup debut for Poland and Senegal respectively, at the Otkritie Arena at Spartak in Moscow today.

The Polish striker has been in superb form and finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the third time with 29 goals this season, while Mane has been equally instrumental in Senegal's qualification for their second World Cup after their stupendous debut success in 2002, where they reached the quarter-finals. Bayern's Lewandowski and Liverpool's Mane will be the focus of attention in their first Group 'H' match.

Pressure factor

The Bayern-star is aware of the pressure of expectation. "Pressure is and always will be there. We know how to deal with that," he told fifa.com recently. Senegal's Aliou Cisse, the only black coach from the 32 national teams participating in the World Cup, said, "We all know he [Lewandowski] is dangerous. We have a plan to stop Poland, no particular plan to stop him."

And yes, he did feel disturbed when the issue of his colour came up: "These debates disturb me. Colour of my skin should have least importance. Football unites the whole world."

Adam NawaÅÂka, the Polish coach under which Poland have played 47 games and won 25, drawn 15, said something similar about Mane. However, though he acknowledged Mane's importance, he stressed that football is not a game played by one man versus another.

'Sadio, among the best'

Cisse, however, had no doubt that Mane is among the best in the world. "He [Mane] is unpredictable and that's why he is unique. He can make the difference with a fine pass or a goal."

The contest between the 8th and 27th ranked teams will be watched by fans with interest since all African teams have lost their matches in this edition so far. However, Cisse had no doubt that there will be an African World Cup champion very soon.

