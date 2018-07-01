FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe stars in classic as France reach quarters

The 1998 champions won 4-3 and looked a different side from the one that struggled to find their cutting edge in the group stage, pouring forward with pace and purpose to stretch the ageing Argentine defence in Kazan.

Kylian Mbappe

France roared back against Argentina to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday as wonderkid Kylian Mbappe sent Lionel Messi home empty-handed following a seven-goal thriller.

The 1998 champions won 4-3 and looked a different side from the one that struggled to find their cutting edge in the group stage, pouring forward with pace and purpose to stretch the ageing Argentine defence in Kazan.

Griezmann's penalty

Antoine Griezmann gave France the lead from the penalty spot but the South Americans levelled after a sweet hit from Angel Di Maria and edged ahead shortly after half-time through Gabriel Mercado.

But defender Benjamin Pavard equalised with a thunderous strike to pull France level and once more change the complexion of the game. That set the scene for Mbappe, 19, who netted two goals in four second-half minutes to become the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958.

Aguero's late strike

Sergio Aguero gave Argentina late hope but they ran out of time. Despite a late consolation for Argentinan when Sergio Aguero headed Messi's superb long cross past Lloris in stoppage time, Mbappe had already well and truly stolen the show.

When Matuidi's shot was blocked just after the hour, Mbappe was on hand to restore France's lead with a low shot past Armani.

