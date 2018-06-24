FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico seal Last 16 berth with 2-1 win over South Korea

After they shocked world champions Germany in their opening Group F game, Mexico secured a 2-1 win as Carlos Vela tucked home a first-half penalty before Javier Hernandez wrapped up the points with his 50th international goal

Mexico forward Javier Hernandez (right) celebrates with teammate Miguel Layun after their win over South Korea on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Mexico all but secured safe passage to the Last 16 for a seventh straight World Cup as they eased to victory over South Korea in here on Saturday.

After they shocked world champions Germany in their opening Group F game, Mexico secured a 2-1 win as Carlos Vela tucked home a first-half penalty before Javier Hernandez wrapped up the points with his 50th international goal.

South Korea, who pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Son Heung-min, are all-but out after suffering a second narrow defeat but Mexico, meanwhile, are on the verge on qualification for the latter stages.

Although they are set to progress out of Group F, they will be keen to get past the Round-of-16 for the first time since hosting the finals in 1986.

