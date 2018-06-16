FIFA World Cup 2018: Morocco gift Iran 1-0 win

The second half started much slower than the first as Carlos Queiroz's Iran started to work their way back into the contest

Morocco forward Aziz Bouhaddouz (centre) in tears after scoring an own-goal against Iran yesterday. Pic/AFP

Iran were gifted a late 1-0 victory over Morocco in their opening World Cup match yesterday when Aziz Bouhaddouz headed into his own net five minutes into injury time. The Group 'B' match here had been heading for a goalless draw until Bouhaddouz's unfortunate intervention as he tried to clear Ehsan Haji Safi's cross but only directed it past his own goalkeeper.

Morocco boasted two Premier League players in their starting line-up for the fixture — Romain Saiss of Wolves and Watford winger Nordin Amrabat. Morocco started on the front foot and came close to going ahead as Juventus defender Medhi Benatia forced a smart stop out of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.The teams would head in level at the break with neither able to provide a moment of class to break the deadlock.

The second half started much slower than the first as Carlos Queiroz's Iran started to work their way back into the contest. Both sides tired badly as the second half wore on as a late rally for either looked less and less likely. But, as has been the early trend at these finals, a goal would come in the dying embers as Iran snatched a

dramatic victory.

