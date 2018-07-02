FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is best, but Brazil a good team too, says Casemiro

But if the South Americans successfully emulate the class of 1958 by winning a World Cup on European soil, there is a strong likelihood that their rock-solid defence will have something to do with it

Neymar may well be the centre of attention as Brazil chase a record sixth World Cup triumph in Russia. But if the South Americans successfully emulate the class of 1958 by winning a World Cup on European soil, there is a strong likelihood that their rock-solid defence will have something to do with it.

In any World Cup, it is the exploits of the goal-scorers who provide most of the memories for the highlights reels. But it is a fact that the trophy is usually won by the team with the best defence.

Germany conceded just four in seven games in 2014, and Spain let in just two in 2010, the same tally as Italy's victorious squad in 2006. So while Neymar will continue to hog the limelight, the good news for coach Tite is that there is plenty more to his side than the PSG forward as they prepare to take on Mexico today. "In football there is always one player who gets spoken about more. But you need to have a very good team," said Casemiro, the formidable Real Madrid defensive midfielder, this week.

"It is inevitable that people will say the player we have who is above average is Neymar, but we cannot forget that we have other great players."

