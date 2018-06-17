FIFA World Cup 2018: Nobody expected Neymar to play in Russia, says Thiago Silva

Brazil defender Thiago says Selecao captain is hitting top form and is ready to lead five-time champions against Switzerland despite suffering injury just months before the tournament

Brazil captain Neymar (right) chats with defender Thiago Silva during a training session in Sochi recently. Pic/AFP

For three months, a whole nation feared it might not happen, but Neymar will take to the field with his Brazilian teammates when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday.

The world's most expensive player appears to have recovered fully from the fractured foot that required an operation in March, with the only slight concern being his possible lack of match fitness.

Since suffering the injury in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Marseille in late February, Neymar has managed just 129 minutes on the field. But those minutes came in Brazil's recent warm-up friendlies, with a goal from the bench against Croatia and then a brilliant strike in a win in Austria last weekend. "After three months, and having played just a game and a half, he is already playing at a high level. Nobody expected that. Not even him," Thiago Silva, a close friend of Neymar's and a club teammate at PSG, said in a report on Brazilian website Globoesporte.

Neymar, 26, who saw his time on the sidelines as one of the lowest points in his career so far, has looked in excellent spirits this week as Tite's Brazil squad settle into their Russian base — the speculation about his club future, and links with Real Madrid, seem far away right now.

Neymar has been laughing and joking with his teammates on the training pitch in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, and took time to sign autographs and pose for pictures with supporters at an open training session on Tuesday. He will be in the starting line-up in Rostov-on-Don, for what will be his first game at a World Cup since being taken off with a fractured vertebra in Brazil's win against Colombia as hosts in the 2014 quarter-finals. And Neymar's importance in this new-look team — he is one of only six survivors from four years ago — is clear from the comments of his teammates in Sochi.

"Neymar is great, thanks to God," goalkeeper Alisson replied to one question about their talisman, while Gabriel Jesus spoke of his admiration for the former Barcelona man. "I got to know Neymar personally at the Olympics. He treated me very well, and not only me, also my family and friends too," he said.

