FIFA World Cup 2018: Philippe Coutinho, Neymar bail out Brazil against Costa Rica

he five-time winners and the competition's most decorated nation were on course for their second successive draw in Russia, with Neymar denied a second-half penalty upon VAR review

Neymar Jr of Brazil celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg. Pic/AFP

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar both struck in stoppage time to earn Brazil their first win at the 2018 World Cup as they beat Costa Rica 2-0 to edge towards the last 16. The five-time winners and the competition's most decorated nation were on course for their second successive draw in Russia, with Neymar denied a second-half penalty upon VAR review and Gabriel Jesus hitting the crossbar.

However, Coutinho arrived to poke an effort between Keylor Navas's legs at the start of stoppage time before Neymar converted substitute Douglas Costa's cross to earn Tite's men a crucial victory and ensure their opponents cannot qualify from Group E.



97th minute: Neymar scores Brazil’s second goal at St Petersburg. Pics/Getty Images

Brazil were failing to sparkle again, with Neymar once more largely ineffective, though they did have a goal disallowed when an offside Jesus collected Marcelo's shot and steered home. That appeared to lift Tite's side and Marcelo and Coutinho were both narrowly off target with shots from range before the former brought a save out of his Real Madrid colleague Navas.

It was looking like it might not be his, or Brazil's, day but he thought that might be about to change with 13 minutes to go when referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed to the spot as Neymar fell backwards when trying to cut across Giancarlo Gonzalez.



91st minute: Philippe Coutinho shoots in between Costa Rica 'keeper Keylor Navas's legs for a goal

