FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba flies in London barber for his French teammates

Pogba with his barber Ahmed Alsanawi

France striker Paul Pogba specially flew in his barber from London to Russia and lined up 12 other team members for a trim. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Ahmed Alsanawi spent 18 hours at France's World Cup training base in Moscow recently.



Teammates Ousmane Dembele

"Paul sorted it out. I've got Pogba and Benjamin Mendy as clients but the French players know me through Instagram and they wanted a cut when they knew I was coming," he said.



Kylian Mbappe get a trim

Alsanawi ended up with 13 members of the France national team passing through his chair. They included Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembélé as well as Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and PSG's Presnel Kimpembe. Alsanawi said: "It's networking. You meet other players as well," he added.

