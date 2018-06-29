FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Uruguay is not just about Ronaldo and Suarez, says Alves

Uruguay won all three of their group matches, beating hosts Russia 3-0 in their last outing, and are the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez

Portugal defender Bruno Alves said Saturday's World Cup last-16 clash with Uruguay will be more than simply a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez. The European champions will face Uruguay in Sochi for a place in the quarter-finals after finishing as runners-up behind Spain in Group B. Uruguay won all three of their group matches, beating hosts Russia 3-0 in their last outing, and are the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo has scored four of Portugal's five goals so far, while Barcelona star Suarez netted against Saudi Arabia and Russia. "I don't think it will be a duel between Suarez and Ronaldo," Alves said. "It's a match between the two teams, Portugal and Uruguay, and we'll do everything we can to win. "At this stage we still believe we have room for improvement," Alves said. "I think we will win, but you can't forget you can only win if you play well and I think we'll play well."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever