FIFA World Cup 2018: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan praise 'unreal' Cristiano Ronaldo

Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and praised Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic hat-trick against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo

Bollywood actors and football buffs Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan couldn't stop praising Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick effort that saw Portugal eke out a 3-3 draw against Spain in Sochi, Russia.

On Saturday, the Padmaavat actor tweeted, "OH MY GOD!!! @Cristiano you absolute BEAST !!!! Legend !!!! Unreal player !!!! Just unreal !!!!!!#PORESP." Bachchan wrote, "Welcome to the Ronaldo show!!!! This guy is unreal. #SPAvsPOR World Cup is BACK."

