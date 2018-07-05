FIFA World Cup 2018: Referee was on England's side, says Radamel Falcao

In a game-changing play early in the second half, English star Harry Kane was dragged to the ground by Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the penalty box on a corner kick

Colombia captain Falcao (left) clashes with referee Mark Geiger during a Last 16 match on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao said he and his teammates were exiting the World Cup in Russia with a bad taste in their mouth because of the refereeing during their Last 16 match against England. "We're leaving with a bad taste, but Colombia will come back stronger," Falcao said after Colombia lost 4-3 on Tuesday in a penalty shootout here.

Falcao was very critical of American referee Mark Geiger. "I thought it was strange that they put an American referee in for this game," Falcao said. He added that the fact he only spoke English created doubts and claimed that there was a certain bias. "Through fouls, we were pushed back to our goal. It was clear that whenever there was a doubt he always sided with England. That's a disgrace," Monaco star said.

In a game-changing play early in the second half, English star Harry Kane was dragged to the ground by Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the penalty box on a corner kick. The Colombian players protested the call to Geiger, but Kane was awarded a penalty and subsequently converted to put England up 1-0. Despite the loss, the striker said the team remained united in a difficult moment. "We're professionals. We're together. We lost as a team. All of the players should leave with their heads held high because we fought hard for 120 minutes."

